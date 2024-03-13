Shanto century guides Bangladesh to dominant win in first ODI against Sri Lanka

Najmul Hossain Shanto has led Bangladesh to a dominant six-wicket win over Sri Lanka in the first of the three ODIs.

The captain has support from veterans Mahmudullah (37 off 50) and Mushfiqur Rahim (73* off 84) in his unbeaten 122.

The Tigers reached 257 for 4 with 32 balls remaining in the chase of Sri Lanka’s 255 at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram on Wednesday.

The hosts faltered at only one stage of the game when they lost openers Litton Das and Soumya Sarkar within three overs to Dilshan Madushanka’s destructive first spell.

Mahmudullah steadied the innings with Shanto after Towhid Hridoy went back in the sixth over off Pramod Madushan.