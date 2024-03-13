    বাংলা

    Shanto century guides Bangladesh to dominant win in first ODI against Sri Lanka

    The captain leads his side with a century, with support from veterans Mahmudullah and Mushfiqur

    Published : 13 March 2024, 05:29 PM
    Najmul Hossain Shanto has led Bangladesh to a dominant six-wicket win over Sri Lanka in the first of the three ODIs.

    The captain has support from veterans Mahmudullah (37 off 50) and Mushfiqur Rahim (73* off 84) in his unbeaten 122.

    The Tigers reached 257 for 4 with 32 balls remaining in the chase of Sri Lanka’s 255 at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram on Wednesday.

    The hosts faltered at only one stage of the game when they lost openers Litton Das and Soumya Sarkar within three overs to Dilshan Madushanka’s destructive first spell.

    Mahmudullah steadied the innings with Shanto after Towhid Hridoy went back in the sixth over off Pramod Madushan.

    Mushfiqur partnered with Shanto in an unbeaten 165-run stand after Mahmudullah fell off Lahiru Kumara in the 16th over.

    Earlier, Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to bat first, but could not make most of their move.

    Bangladesh pace trio Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam and Tanzim Hasan Sakib kept the pressure on the tourists, taking three wickets each.

    Mehidy Hasan Miraz prevented Sri Lanka from pushing their run rate. He conceded only 33 runs in his 10 overs with one wicket that included a maiden.

    Half-centurions Kusal Mendis (59 off 75) and Janith Liyanage (67 off 69) helped Sri Lanka post a modest total after openers Pathum Nissanka (36 off 28) and Avishka Fernando (33 off 33) gave them a good start.

