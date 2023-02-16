Slow but steady, India's Pujara constructs another Test hundred

Cheteshwar Pujara does not fit into the popular image of a modern-day cricketer -- the muscle-flaunting and social media-savvy lot -- but is on the verge of a milestone that would be the stuff of dreams for most of them.

Some 13 years after his debut against a Ricky Ponting-led Australia side in Bangalore, Pujara will step out at Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium on Friday to play his 100th against the familiar foes.

It has been a rollercoaster journey for the 35-year-old, whose batting, built around a watertight defence, is something of an anachronism particularly when England are threatening to change how Test cricket is played with their ultra-aggressive 'Bazball' approach.

Even within India's star-studded batting lineup of flashy shot-makers, Pujara, who bats as if runs are to be earned and not plundered, is conspicuous by not being so.

At number three, his primary task is to soak up the pressure and soften the new ball, sometimes putting his body on the line, to make batting easier for those around him.