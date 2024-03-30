Crawley calls for refinement to 'Bazball' after India defeat

England need to remain positive and make some adjustments to their aggressive style of play in Test cricket following their 4-1 series defeat in India this month, opener Zak Crawley said.

India won the series despite losing the first test, with their dominance in the series subjecting the visitors' much-hyped "Bazball" approach to significant scrutiny.

Former England captains including Nasser Hussain and Michael Atherton urged the team to temper their strategy laid out for the side by skipper Ben Stokes and head coach Brendon 'Baz' McCullum.

Asked about England's approach, Crawley, who scored 407 runs in the series, told reporters: "It just needs a bit of refinement. We always talk about absorbing pressure and putting pressure back on.