Australia T20 skipper Finch retires from internationals after 'amazing ride'

However, it was not enough to convince the stocky Victorian to continue, and he looked forward to spending time with his wife Amy and one-year-old daughter Esther.

"When you're on the road for best part of 12 years you go through some highs and you go through some lows, and to always have my family there to support me has been amazing," he said.

"And that's always been unwavering, so I'm very thankful for that."

From humble beginnings playing cricket in the sleepy rural town of Colac, Finch finishes with 3,120 runs in T20Is at an average of 34.28, owning two of the three highest scores in the format, including his world record 172 against Zimbabwe in Harare in 2018.

He smashed 5,406 ODI runs at an average of 38.89 and opened for the formidable team captained by Michael Clarke, who won the 50-over showpiece on home soil in 2015.

Test cricket was the one format where success proved elusive.

He came into the side late in 2018 to replace David Warner after the opener was suspended for ball-tampering but lasted five matches before dumped mid-series against India.