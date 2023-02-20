NZ's Henry back for second England Test, Jamieson out for season

Matt Henry will return to the New Zealand squad for this week's second Test against England but his fellow quick Kyle Jamieson will miss the rest of the home season after surgery, coach Gary Stead said on Monday.



Henry missed the crushing 267-run loss in the day-night opener at Bay Oval which England wrapped up on Sunday to remain in Christchurch for the birth of his first child.



The fast bowler will return for the second Test in Wellington starting on Friday, Stead said, but Jamieson will miss that match and a home series against Sri Lanka after having surgery on a stress fracture in his back.