    NZ's Henry back for second England Test, Jamieson out for season

    The fast bowler will return for the second Test in Wellington starting on Friday, says Stead

    Reuters
    Published : 20 Feb 2023, 01:42 PM
    Updated : 20 Feb 2023, 01:42 PM

    Matt Henry will return to the New Zealand squad for this week's second Test against England but his fellow quick Kyle Jamieson will miss the rest of the home season after surgery, coach Gary Stead said on Monday.


    Henry missed the crushing 267-run loss in the day-night opener at Bay Oval which England wrapped up on Sunday to remain in Christchurch for the birth of his first child.

    The fast bowler will return for the second Test in Wellington starting on Friday, Stead said, but Jamieson will miss that match and a home series against Sri Lanka after having surgery on a stress fracture in his back.

    Uncapped seamer Jacob Duffy and spinner Ish Sodhi have been released from the squad and will return to their provinces to play Plunket Shield cricket, the coach added.


    The return of Henry, who has taken 55 wickets in 18 Tests, is good news for the Black Caps, whose pace attack in Tauranga at times struggled to contain England's aggressive batting.

    Test Cricket
