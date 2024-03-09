England's ageless Anderson enters 700 Test wicket club

England's James Anderson became on Saturday only the third bowler, and the first seamer, to claim 700 Test wickets, in the fifth and final Test against India in Dharamsala.

The 41-year-old, already the most successful fast bowler in Test cricket's history, entered his 187th Test two wickets short of the 700-mark.

Anderson clean bowled Shubman Gill on Friday and Kuldeep Yadav became his 700th victim on day three of the contest, when the batter fell caught behind.