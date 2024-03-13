Anderson says he's in 'best shape' ahead of England's home summer

James Anderson says he still has to show he deserves his spot in the England Test squad ahead of the home summer but the 41-year-old seamer believes he is in the "best shape" of his life.

The first fast bowler to claim 700 Test wickets, Anderson is keen to add to his tally in three-match home series against West Indies in July and Sri Lanka in August-September.

"I want to make sure I'm playing well and earn my place in the team," the 187-Test veteran told the BBC Tailenders podcast.