Emotional Wagner retires from international cricket

New Zealand paceman Neil Wagner called time on his 64-Test career on Tuesday, bowing out as the nation's fifth highest wicket-taker with 260 victims after being informed he would not be selected in the upcoming series against Australia.

Wagner was picked in the squad for the two home Tests against Pat Cummins's Australia but was told by head coach Gary Stead he would not play in either match.

The South Africa-born 37-year-old fought back tears at a press conference at Wellington's Basin Reserve as he confirmed his retirement from international cricket alongside Stead.