England may not be at best for Australia ODIs: Buttler

England captain Jos Buttler said his team may struggle to fire up for the ODI series against Australia after only a few days' rest in the wake of their T20 World Cup triumph.

England, who beat Pakistan in the final in Melbourne on Sunday, meet Australia at Adelaide Oval on Thursday in the first of three one-dayers, a series with nothing major at stake for either team.

"It's going to be a challenge," white-ball skipper Buttler told reporters on Wednesday.