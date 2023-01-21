BCB awards Miraz contracts for all three formats, Mahmudullah for ODIs only

The Bangladesh Cricket Board has rewarded Mehidy Hasan Miraz’s prodigious show with both the bat and the ball with central contracts for all formats for the Tigers’.
Mahmudullah, however, landed on the other side of the spectrum losing his contract in Twenty20 Internationals and salvaging only the ODI contract.
The board usually takes some time every year before announcing the list of contracts, but was able to declare it earlier this year.
Like last year’s list, which was made public in March, 21 players made the cut as four players got replaced.
Among the newcomers, Zakir Hasan and Syed Khaled Ahmed were awarded Test contracts while Mosaddek Hossain and Hasan Mahmud made their way into T20Is.
Zakir scored a century on his debut against India in December and a half-century in the following game to secure a place in whites while seamer Khaled played eight of Bangladesh’s 10 Tests last year.
Yasir Ali Chowdhury, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Shadman Islam and Mohammad Naim Sheikh were replaced on the new list.
Along with Miraz, who only had contracts for Tests and T20Is the last time, Shakib Al Hasan, Litton Das and Taskin Ahmed also made the cut for all three formats as they did the last time.
Mushfiqur Rahim only received contracts for Tests and ODIs as he retired from T20Is last year.
Seamer Shariful Islam, who had contracts for each format the last year, lost his Test contract after grabbing 7 wickets in 4 games in 2022. He retained contracts in the other two forms of the game.
The board awarded Nurul Hasan Shohan a Test contract along with his T20 contract from last year. The wicketkeeper batsman scored 264 runs in 5 Tests at 29.33 runs and was involved in 17 dismissals last year.
Batsman Nazmul Hossain Shanto’s Test contract was coupled with a T20I one. He was Bangladesh top scorer in the T20 World Cup last year with 180 runs.
Mominul Haque and Ebadot Hossain both retained their Test contracts while Mustafizur Rahman and Afif Hossain kept their limited-overs contracts.
CONTRACT AWARDEES:
All formats: Shakib Al Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Litton Das, Mehidy Hasan Miraz.
Test and ODI: Tamim Iqbal and Musfiqur Rahim.
Test and T20IL Nurul Hasan Sohan and Nazmul Hossain Shanto.
ODI and T20I: Mustafiur Rahman, Afif Hossain and Shariful Islam.
Test: Mominul Haque, Taijul Islam, Zakir Hasan, Syed Khaled Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain.
ODI: Mahmudullah.
T20I: Nasum Ahmed, Sheikh Mehedi Hasan, Mosaddek Hossain and Hasan Mahmud.