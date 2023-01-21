BCB awards Miraz contracts for all three formats, Mahmudullah for ODIs only

The Bangladesh Cricket Board has rewarded Mehidy Hasan Miraz’s prodigious show with both the bat and the ball with central contracts for all formats for the Tigers’.

Mahmudullah, however, landed on the other side of the spectrum losing his contract in Twenty20 Internationals and salvaging only the ODI contract.

The board usually takes some time every year before announcing the list of contracts, but was able to declare it earlier this year.

Like last year’s list, which was made public in March, 21 players made the cut as four players got replaced.

Among the newcomers, Zakir Hasan and Syed Khaled Ahmed were awarded Test contracts while Mosaddek Hossain and Hasan Mahmud made their way into T20Is.