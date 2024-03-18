    বাংলা

    Bangladesh beat Sri Lanka by 4 wickets to seal series

    An 84 from Tanzid Hasan saw the Tigers to a win in the deciding match

    Published : 18 March 2024, 11:56 AM
    Updated : 18 March 2024, 11:56 AM

    Bangladesh have beaten Sri Lanka by four wickets in the third and final ODI to seal the series by 2-1.

    Sri Lanka won the toss and chose to bat first, but got off to a shaky start thanks to pacer Taskin Ahmed, who nabbed the wickets of the two openers early and ended the innings with 3-42.

    Allrounder Janith Liyanage proved the visitors’ most potent weapon, racking up 101* off 102 deliveries. However, the batting order around him was not up to the task and they ended their innings with a score of 235.

    Mustafizur Rahman (2-39) and Mehidy Hasan Miraz (2-38) helped restrict their run tally.

    Tanzid Hasan gave the Tigers the strong start they needed with 84 off 81 deliveries. Though some other batsmen fell without making too much of a mark, Mushfiqur Rahim (37*) and Rishad Hossain (48*) saw the hosts through to the end.

    Lahira Kumara, who took four wickets for 48 runs, was the pick of Sri Lanka’s bowling attack.

    A century by skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto propelled Bangladesh to a six-wicket win over the Lankans in the series opener in Chattogram.

    On Friday, the visitors chased down a target of 287 to draw level.

    By winning the third and final match in the port city on Monday, Bangladesh sealed the series.

