Bangladesh beat Sri Lanka by 4 wickets to seal series

Bangladesh have beaten Sri Lanka by four wickets in the third and final ODI to seal the series by 2-1.

Sri Lanka won the toss and chose to bat first, but got off to a shaky start thanks to pacer Taskin Ahmed, who nabbed the wickets of the two openers early and ended the innings with 3-42.

Allrounder Janith Liyanage proved the visitors’ most potent weapon, racking up 101* off 102 deliveries. However, the batting order around him was not up to the task and they ended their innings with a score of 235.

Mustafizur Rahman (2-39) and Mehidy Hasan Miraz (2-38) helped restrict their run tally.