Boult in line for New Zealand's World Cup squad despite contract snub

New Zealand pace spearhead Trent Boult is available and likely to be selected for this year's 50-overs World Cup in India despite declining the offer of a national contract, head coach Gary Stead said on Thursday.

Boult, who opted out of his contract last year, was not included in New Zealand's updated list of contracted players on Thursday but had instead signed a "casual playing agreement", New Zealand Cricket said.

"He has indicated he's available for the World Cup," Stead told reporters.