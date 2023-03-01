Malan century steers England to nervy win over Bangladesh in low-scoring opener

After a scratchy 34-ball 16, Mushfiqur fell to a catch at deep midwicket off Rashid (2-47).

When Moeen Ali darted one in, went past a heave by Shakib (8) to crash into the stumps, the partisan home crowd fell silent. Bangladesh crumbled to 106 for 4 in the 23rd over.

Shanto then kept the scoreboard ticking, reaching his maiden ODI half-century off the 67th delivery in a 53-run stand with Mahmudullah (31). After a deft reverse-sweep off Rashid for a boundary, Shanto smashed a googly straight to Roy to walk back to the hutch.

Jacks, who received his debut ODI cap from Surrey teammate Roy, bowled five five tight overs, including a maiden wicket when Afif Hossain (9) pulled tamely to mid-on.

After Mahmudullah departed to Wood (2-34) and Miraz, the Tigers’ hero in the victory over India, edged behind for 7 off Archer, worries emerged about whether Bangladesh would fall short of 200.

Taskin (14) then bludgeoned Rashid for a six and a four, forging a 26-run stand with Taijul Islam (10) to steer the team past the figure.

The second match will be played at the same ground on Friday before the teams travel to Chattogram.

After the match, Tamim said: “I thought the position we were in, we should have scored at least 30-35 more. It was a good wicket for spinners. We started well and lost three back to back wickets. 250 is gettable on this wicket.”

“Bowling unit did well, we fielded well and fought very hard. Have to give it to Malan. We tried everything in our bowling option. Whenever the wicket was there, we kept catchers in. Proud of the bowlers the way they bowled. Have to credit one man, Malan."

Malan, adjudged Man of the Match, said: “Spent a fair bit of time in Bangladesh, especially at this ground. Told Jos it would have been tough to chase if they'd have got 30-40 more. Don't think you can knock the target with two down on this surface.

“We had a few 30-40 run partnerships and that helped wrest back the game. You know they have a lot of spin. Satisfying to get over the line, handling pressure is part of the job. Rashid has got 10 FC hundreds, as he reminds everyone. He has got good technique.”

Skipper Buttler said: “We are delighted to win. Spoke a lot about conditions before the match. These are tough conditions. Malan's innings is an example for us on how to play on these wickets.”

“There was plenty on the wicket for both spinners and pacers. We gave away too many extras, didn't hit the lengths early. But dragged them back. There's plenty of areas to work and improve. It's about small partnerships on wickets like these.”