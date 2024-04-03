180 Myanmar soldiers to go back, 170 Bangladeshis to be repatriated, says FM

Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud says measures are being taken to bring back 170 Bangladeshis trapped in Myanmar and send back 180 Myanmar security forces personnel who fled into Bangladesh amid ongoing conflict.

Hasan said a total of 177 members of Myanmar’s Border Guard Police (BGP) and later three of their army personnel took refuge in Bangladesh. The Myanmar government agreed to take them back during a "discussion with us", he added.

“They proposed a sea route and we expected to send them back by this week. But as the sea is not favourable, they will be sent back in the next week or when the sea is calm.”

“The Myanmar side also responded positively in our proposal to bring back 170 Bangladeshis who are stranded there.”