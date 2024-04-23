173 Bangladeshis returning from Myanmar, security personnel to go back

As many as 173 Bangladeshis are returning home after their release from Sittwe prison in Rakhine State of Myanmar, the Bangladesh Embassy in Yangon has said.

Myanmar naval ship Chin Dwin, which is to take back members of its defence force, started for Bangladesh with the returnees on Tuesday.

The Myanmar personnel crossed the border into Bangladesh due to conflict in Rakhine.

The ship is expected to reach the Bangladesh territory by Wednesday and hand the Bangladeshi citizens over to the authorities at that time, the embassy said.