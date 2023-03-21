Stead calls for separate coaches for New Zealand Test, white ball teams

Stead suggested his preference was to continue coaching the Test team if still in charge when the squad assembles for a tour of Bangladesh after the World Cup in October-November.

However, he said he would not rule himself out of the job if New Zealand Cricket wanted him to continue overseeing the white ball teams as well.

Despite the comprehensive series win over Sri Lanka, New Zealand's bowling depth remains a concern following Trent Boult and all-rounder Colin de Grandhomme's decisions to opt out of their national contracts.

Kyle Jamieson is recovering from back surgery while 37-year-old fellow paceman Neil Wagner is sidelined with a serious hamstring strain and carried a back problem through the home summer.

None of New Zealand's fast bowling reinforcements offered a compelling case for their retention, though Blair Tickner battled hard against the Wellington wind to take 3-84 in Sri Lanka's second innings on Monday.

Selectors opted against calling up Boult for the home Test series against England and Sri Lanka, and Stead said it was still too early to confirm the former pace spearhead would join New Zealand's bid for a first 50-over World Cup title in India.

"Trent and I will be talking in the near future before he goes to the IPL and just trying to, I guess, work out where we both lie with expectations as well," he said.