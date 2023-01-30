India's Pandya slams 'shocker of a wicket' after win against NZ

India's stand-in captain Hardik Pandya has criticized the pitches used for the first two T20 Internationals against New Zealand and hopes a better surface will be rolled out for Wednesday's decider in Ahmedabad.

Pandya and New Zealand counterpart Mitchell Santner were surprised by the sharp turn throughout the series opener in Ranchi, where the touring side prevailed by 21 runs to grab a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

The spinners played an even more dominant role in Sunday's second match in Lucknow, where New Zealand posted 99-8 but managed to stretch the contest to the penultimate delivery of the match before India eked out a six-wicket win.