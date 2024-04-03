Modi could sweep away Congress in Indian election, says survey

A coalition led by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's party could win nearly three-fourths of the parliamentary seats in elections starting this month, according to a survey, while the main opposition Congress could hit a record low.

The immensely popular Modi is riding high on the back of strong economic growth, handouts and the January inauguration of a Hindu temple on a contested site in the Hindu-majority country, despite his poor job-creation record and widening disparity between the rich and poor.

Elections for a five-year term will be held in seven phases between April 19 and June 1 and votes will be counted on June 4.

Modi's National Democratic Alliance coalition could win 399 of the 543 seats in the lower house of parliament while his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alone is projected to win 342, according to an India TV-CNX opinion poll published on Wednesday. The majority mark is 272 seats and Modi's target for his alliance is to win more than 400.

Opinion polls have a mixed record in the diverse country of 1.42 billion people.

Five years ago, the BJP won 303 seats and its alliance more than 350.