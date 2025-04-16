BNP leaders meet with Chief Advisor Yunus

Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus has opened talks with a BNP delegation led by the party's Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir to discuss the upcoming parliamentary election and other related issues.

The meeting started around 12:15pm on Tuesday at the State Guest House Jamuna.

Standing Committee members Jamir Uddin Sircar, Mirza Abbas, Nazrul Islam Khan, Amir Khosru Mahmud Chowdhury, Salah Uddin Ahmed, and Iqbal Hasan Mahmud Tuku are also part of the BNP contingent.

Before the meeting, Salah Uddin said: “We will inform the chief advisor of our opinions regarding the election roadmap and other issues.”

A BNP Standing Committee meeting led by Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman was held on Tuesday night. The meeting with the chief advisor was part of the discussion.

Several members of the party’s Standing Committee –- its highest policymaking body -– say that the BNP will highlight several issues to the chief advisor on Wednesday, including the need for a specific roadmap for the national elections, the clearing up of confusion surrounding the polls, a statement on the government’s stance on the elections, and the current political situation.

The leaders said a written statement from the party will also be delivered to the chief advisor.