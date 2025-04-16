Chhatra Odhikar Parishad demands DUCSU election by June

"It is imperative to hold the DUCSU election before the general election.”

The Bangladesh Chhatra Odhikar Parishad has demanded that the Dhaka University Central Students' Union (DUCSU) elections be held in a "credible, participatory and competitive" manner by June and called on the authorities to announce a "specific schedule" for the polls by May.

Leaders of the student organisation made the call at a media briefing on Wednesday.

Bin Yamin Molla, president of the group's central executive committee, said: “The commitment of the July Uprising was to hold student union elections at Dhaka University and other universities.”

"Therefore, it is imperative to hold the DUCSU election before the general election.”

He stressed that the DUCSU election was "essential to keep the university free from partisan, subservient politics”.

He demanded that the election process be incorporated into the university's official calendar.

“The authorities announced a timeline for the DUCSU election yesterday, without specifying a voting date. This has aroused suspicion among students.”

"We demand the announcement of a specific timeframe by May, with the election being held by June. We’ll launch a strong movement if any quarter, including the university administration, hatches a conspiracy to foil the DUCSU election.”

On Tuesday, the university administration announced a roadmap for the DUCSU election, indicating the election schedule is likely to be announced in the middle of May after preparations are complete.

However, no date for the vote was mentioned there. The roadmap said the election commission would be formed in the first half of May and the voter list will be finalised by the middle of the month. The commission will then set the polling date in consultation with the vice chancellor.

Addressing the issue, Yamin Molla said: “If you [university administration] don’t announce a specific date for the DUCSU election immediately, we’ll be compelled to launch protests with university students. We’ll unmask the university authorities before the Dhaka University students if they try to derail the DUCSU election under the influence of any invisible force.”

Sanaullah Haque, convenor of the Dhaka University wing of Chhatra Odhikar Parishad, said: “The university administration must form the election commission soon and provide clear directives about when the DUCSU election will take place.”

"A student organisation cannot decide when to hold the DUCSU election. It is the students and administration of Dhaka University who should decide. It will be a betrayal of the students if the administration backs down from holding the election out of fear of any student organisation.”

Sanaullah called for the university administration to act "responsibly" and create an atmosphere conducive to holding the DUCSU election.