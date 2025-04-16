NCP leaders meet European envoys

The meeting was held at the residence of European Union Ambassador to Dhaka Michael Miller

Top leaders of the National Citizen Party (NCP) have met with European envoys, including the European Union ambassador.

A photo of the meeting on the Facebook page of the European Union in Bangladesh on Tuesday evening. The NCP shared a post about the meeting as well.

The current political situation, reforms, the conditions under which the NCP emerged, and other issues were discussed at the meeting.

The EU said it exchanged views on political ideology and priorities with the leaders of the newly formed NCP. It also said Bangladesh's progress towards democracy was discussed.

In a press statement, the NCP said a delegation of the party met envoys and representatives from the European Union, Spain, France, Germany, Netherlands, Italy, Sweden, Switzerland and Norway.

Convenor Nahid Islam and Senior Joint Secretary Dr Tasnim Zara represented the NCP delegation.

The meeting focused on reform proposals and their pledge to uphold justice, especially for human rights violations during the July Uprising and the crimes committed during the rule of the previous government.

The European Union representatives expressed their support for Bangladesh in its journey towards democracy.