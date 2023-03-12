Bangladesh win toss, opt to field first in second T20 against England

Shakib breaks the rules to march into the ground to have a word with the on-field umpires once again
Bangladesh have won the toss and chosen to bowl first in a bid to seal the T20 series against England with a game to spare in Mirpur.
The Tigers brought in Mehidy Hasan Miraz to replace Shamim Patwary, while England handed a debut to Rehan Ahmed, leaving Mark Wood out of the line up on Sunday at the Sher-e-Bangla Cricket Stadium.
Bangladesh secured a resounding six-wicket win over the visitors in the first game in Chattogram, thanks to superb batting from Nazmul Hossain Shanto and skipper Shakib Al Hasan.