    Bangladesh win toss, opt to field first in second T20 against England

    Both teams make one change to their line-ups from the first match of the series in Chattogram

    Sports Correspondent
    Published : 12 March 2023, 08:43 AM
    Updated : 12 March 2023, 08:43 AM

    Bangladesh have won the toss and chosen to bowl first in a bid to seal the T20 series against England with a game to spare in Mirpur.

    The Tigers brought in Mehidy Hasan Miraz to replace Shamim Patwary, while England handed a debut to Rehan Ahmed, leaving Mark Wood out of the line up on Sunday at the Sher-e-Bangla Cricket Stadium.

    Bangladesh secured a resounding six-wicket win over the visitors in the first game in Chattogram, thanks to superb batting from Nazmul Hossain Shanto and skipper Shakib Al Hasan.

