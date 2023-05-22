Hazlewood deemed fit for WTC final, Ashes after injury scare

Australia paceman Josh Hazlewood is expected to be fit for the World Test Championship (WTC) final against India and the Ashes despite cutting his Indian Premier League (IPL) campaign short.

Hazlewood returned to Australia after reporting "minor side soreness" following his most recent IPL match for Royal Challengers Bangalore two weeks ago, Cricket Australia said.

The governing body said Hazlewood had returned to "high intensity bowling" after a brief and precautionary rest period.