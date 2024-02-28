Australia look to cap stellar season with victory in New Zealand

World champions Australia will hope to round off one of the nation's most successful seasons in cricket with victory in a rare test series in New Zealand starting at Wellington's Basin Reserve on Thursday.

Having won a maiden World Test Championship (WTC), retained the Ashes and claimed a sixth 50-over World Cup title in a glorious six months, Pat Cummins's side will aim to lock away the Trans-Tasman Trophy before a well-earned break from international duties.

The brevity of the two-test series, the first between the nations in New Zealand since 2016, has prompted grumbling from fans in both nations.

Many would prefer a longer contest between the reigning WTC holders and the inaugural 2021 champions.

Australia, however, may be glad for the light load after slogging through five tests in the home summer following the World Cup triumph in India in November.