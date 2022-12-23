    বাংলা

    Punjab Kings break IPL auction record to sign England's Curran

    The all-rounder returns to the franchise for a staggering sum of 185 million Indian rupees

    Reuters
    Published : 23 Dec 2022, 11:36 AM
    Updated : 23 Dec 2022, 11:36 AM

    England all-rounder Sam Curran became the Indian Premier League's (IPL) most expensive ever buy in the players' auction on Friday as the world's richest cricket league spent big ahead of the 2023 season.

    Curran returned to the Punjab Kings for a staggering sum of 185 million Indian rupees ($2.23 million) following a fierce bidding war involving the Chennai Super Kings.

    Curran previously played for the Punjab Kings in 2019.

    The fee surpassed the previous highest bid of 162.5 million rupees, paid by the Rajasthan Royals for South African all-rounder Chris Morris last year.

    The previous record fee paid for Morris was broken once more on Friday, with Mumbai Indians paying 175 million rupees for Australian all-rounder Cameroon Green.

    The Chennai Super Kings made up for missing out on Curran by signing England red-ball captain Ben Stokes for 162.5 million rupees.

    Batsman Harry Brook, who has made waves since his England Twenty20 international and test debuts this year, became the first millionaire of the day after being signed by Sunrisers Hyderabad.

    Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al-Hasan and England batter Joe Root went unsold.

    Cricket
    RELATED STORIES
    Pant, Iyer help India reclaim control in Mirpur Test
    Pant, Iyer help India reclaim control in Mirpur Test
    The visitors' were all out for 314 claiming a handy first-innings lead of 87 in the low-scoring contest at Mirpur
    Cricket - MCC World Cricket committee Press Conference - London, Britain - July 4, 2017 Ramiz Raja during the MCC World Cricket committee press conference
    Ramiz Raja sacked as PCB chief
    Najam Sethi will head a new 14-member committee that includes former Pakistan cricketers Shahid Afridi and Sana Mir for the next four months until elections are held
    Bangladesh vs India: 1st Test
    India in command after Umesh, Ashwin wreck Bangladesh
    They claim four wickets apiece as the tourists bowled out Bangladesh for a below-par 227 on the opening day of the second and final Test in Mirpur
    Cricket - ICC Men's T20 World Cup - Super 12 - Group 2 - India v Namibia - Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, United Arab Emirates - Nov 8, 2021 India's KL Rahul celebrates reaching his half century
    India expect Rahul to play Mirpur Test despite hand injury
    Should Rahul miss the match in Mirpur, vice captain Cheteshwar Pujara is likely to lead the side

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher