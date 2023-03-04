Sri Lanka eye World Test final to lift spirits back home

Coach Chris Silverwood said Sri Lanka would be doing their absolute best to qualify for the World Test Championship (WTC) final during their two-match series in New Zealand to give the people back home something to cheer about.

Sri Lanka, who are third in the WTC rankings behind already qualified Australia and India, will need to beat the reigning Test champion Black Caps 2-0 to have a chance of playing in June's final at The Oval.

India could take matters out of Sri Lankan hands with a win in its fourth Test against Australia next week but Silverwood said the team would be determined to take advantage of any slip up to raise the spirits of an embattled nation.