England win Multan thriller to clinch series in Pakistan

England pulled off a series-clinching 26-run victory against Pakistan in the dramatic second Test in Multan on Monday in a fresh vindication of their highly entertaining brand of cricket.

A week after pulling off a memorable victory in the series opener in Rawalpindi, Ben Stokes and his men prevailed in yet another thriller to register, with a match to spare, England's first series win in Pakistan since 2000-01.

The hosts, set a daunting victory target of 355, added to the drama with their spirited rearguard before being all out for 328 in the second session on the penultimate day of the contest.

England had won only two away Tests against Pakistan prior to the start of this series.

"It was another fantastic game to be a part of, going down to the wire yet again," England captain Ben Stokes said at the presentation ceremony.