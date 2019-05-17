Bangladesh need 210 to win in 24 overs against West Indies in rain-shortened final
Sports Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 17 May 2019 11:01 PM BdST Updated: 18 May 2019 12:30 AM BdST
Brief Scores: Bangladesh 183 for 5 after 21 overs (require another 27 runs with 5 wickets and 18 balls remaining)
Bangladesh have been set a steep chase of 210 runs in 24 overs against West Indies to claim the title of the tri-nation series in Ireland.
The target of the final was set in DLS method after rain shortened the match to 24 overs per side at Dublin on Friday.
West Indies made 152 for 1 in 24 overs after rains halted play when the team were 131 for no loss in 20.1 overs in a commanding start.
Bangladesh skipper Mashrafe Bin Mortaza’s decision to bowl first in a bid to make the most of the overcast conditions did not pay off with the bowlers failing to make inroads into the Caribbean batting.
Photo: Cricket Ireland
But when the play resumed, Mustafizur Rahman and Mehidy Hasan Miraz were able to contain the Windies pair, giving only 21 runs off the remaining 23 balls.
Hope made 74 off 64 with six fours and three sixes and left with eight more balls to go.
Mosaddek Hossain took the catch at long on when the West Indies batsman tried to slog a Miraz delivery over midwicket.
Ambris remained unbeaten on 69 off 78 deliveries. The opener hit seven boundaries.
The Tigers will be hoping to clinch the trophy, their first one in a multi-nation tournament, with a third straight win over the West Indies.
The two-time World Cup winners are also looking for a title for a while and ahead of the big cricket carnival scheduled to start on May 30 in England and Wales.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Bangladesh need 210 to win in 24 overs against West Indies in rain-shortened final
- Tri-series final: Tigers without Shakib, bowl first against West Indies
- Bangladesh produce another clinical show to beat Ireland by six wickets
- Bangladesh launch calm chase of 293 for win over Ireland after Sirling century
- Bangladesh lose toss, field first against Ireland in Dublin ODI
- Tendulkar calls Bumrah best bowler around after IPL exploits
- Bangladesh through to tri-nation series final after 5-wicket win against West Indies
- Bangladesh need to chase down 248 against West Indies to book final berth
- Bangladesh lose toss, field first in 3rd match of tri-nation ODI series against West Indies
- Watson despair as record-breaking Mumbai win IPL title off final ball
Most Read
- Rain shortens Bangladesh-West Indies tri-series final to 24 overs per side
- Bangladesh Bank orders 10 percent interest rebate for ‘good’ borrowers
- Bangladesh to roll out e-passport with 10-year validity from July
- Trump proposes new US immigration plan favouring skills over family ties
- At least one killed in Baitul Mukarram canopy collapse in fury of nor'wester
- Mediterranean capsize: RAB arrests 3 human traffickers in Dhaka
- BSTI revokes licences of two more food companies for substandard products
- Mitsubishi Motors wants to support Bangladesh industrialisation
- Bangladeshi Fabiha Bushra wins Huntley Schaller Award of Carleton University
- MD Taqsem reports WASA supplies filthy water to 59 areas in Dhaka