Bangladesh need 210 to win in 24 overs against West Indies in rain-shortened final

Bangladesh have been set a steep chase of 210 runs in 24 overs against West Indies to claim the title of the tri-nation series in Ireland.

The target of the final was set in DLS method after rain shortened the match to 24 overs per side at Dublin on Friday.

West Indies made 152 for 1 in 24 overs after rains halted play when the team were 131 for no loss in 20.1 overs in a commanding start.

Bangladesh skipper Mashrafe Bin Mortaza’s decision to bowl first in a bid to make the most of the overcast conditions did not pay off with the bowlers failing to make inroads into the Caribbean batting.

Photo: Cricket Ireland

Openers Shai Hope and Sunil Ambris reached their fifties in quick time to propel their team into a strong position.

But when the play resumed, Mustafizur Rahman and Mehidy Hasan Miraz were able to contain the Windies pair, giving only 21 runs off the remaining 23 balls.

Hope made 74 off 64 with six fours and three sixes and left with eight more balls to go.

Mosaddek Hossain took the catch at long on when the West Indies batsman tried to slog a Miraz delivery over midwicket.

Ambris remained unbeaten on 69 off 78 deliveries. The opener hit seven boundaries.

The Tigers will be hoping to clinch the trophy, their first one in a multi-nation tournament, with a third straight win over the West Indies.

The two-time World Cup winners are also looking for a title for a while and ahead of the big cricket carnival scheduled to start on May 30 in England and Wales.