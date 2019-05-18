Soumya, Mosaddek heroics fire Bangladesh to first tournament title with win over West Indies
Sports Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 18 May 2019 01:00 AM BdST Updated: 18 May 2019 01:40 AM BdST
Blistering half-centuries by Soumya Sarkar and Mosaddek Hossain have propelled Bangladesh to their first-ever ODI tournament title in a nerve-jangling chase against West Indies.
The Tigers chased down 213 in some style in the rain-shortened final of the tri-nation series in Ireland.
Bangladesh had five wickets and seven balls in hand when Mahmudullah hit the winning boundary at Dublin on Friday.
Mosaddek, who came in for injured Shakib Al Hasan, took 20 balls to smash the fastest ODI half century by any Bangladeshi batsman. He was unbeaten on 52 off 24.
Chasing the target of 210 in 24 overs under DLS method after rain shortened the match, Soumya started the chase with crisp shots as Tamim Iqbal looked to take time to get set.
West Indies pegged Bangladesh back when Shannon Gabriel sent back Tamim (18 off 13) and Sabbir Rahman for a duck.
Losing Mushfiqur Rahim (36 off 22) and Mohammad Mithun (17 off 14) after Soumya was out for 66 off 41 left the Tigers in huge trouble.
The match hung in the balance until Mosaddek hit three sixes and a boundary in the 22nd over of Fabian Allen when Bangladesh required 27 off the last three overs.
West Indies made 152 for 1 in the 24-overs-a-side match after rains halted play with the team 131 for no loss in 20.1 overs.
Bangladesh skipper Mashrafe Bin Mortaza’s decision to bowl first in a bid to make the most of the overcast conditions did not pay off with the bowlers failing to make inroads into the Caribbean batting.
Photo: Cricket Ireland
But when the play resumed, Mustafizur Rahman and Mehidy Hasan Miraz were able to contain the Windies pair, giving only 21 runs off the remaining 23 balls.
Hope made 74 off 64 with six fours and three sixes and left with eight more balls to go.
Mosaddek took the catch at long on when the West Indies batsman tried to slog a Miraz delivery over midwicket.
Ambris remained unbeaten on 69 off 78 deliveries. The opener hit seven boundaries.
