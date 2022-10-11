Bangladesh aims to vaccinate 10m children against COVID in 3 weeks from Tuesday

The government will expand its coronavirus vaccination programme for children aged 5-11 years to districts and Upazilas from city corporations from Tuesday, with an aim to administer the first doses to more than 10 million minors in three weeks.
Dr Shamsul Haque, member secretary of the COVID-19 vaccine management committee at the Directorate General of Health Services, said on Monday all preparations were made to expand the programme to 427 Upazilas.
The children will get special doses made by Pfizer and BioNTech. The second dose will be administered eight weeks after the first doses.
The government launched the programme with a trial run on students of Abul Bashar Government Primary School in Dhaka’s Sher-e-Bangla Nagar on Aug 11.
Until Monday, more than 1.25 million children of that age group got their first dose, according to the government.
Shamsul said the primary and mass education ministry gave information on 9.8 million students of that age group. With the madrasa students, homeless children and those who do not go to schools, the number will exceed 10 million, he said.
Like adults and older children, the younger children will need registration via the Surokkha web platform for the vaccines.
According to government data, more than 132 million people have received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccines. Over 123 million of them have got the second dose while nearly 57 million received the booster dose.