Bangladesh aims to vaccinate 10m children against COVID in 3 weeks from Tuesday

The government will expand its coronavirus vaccination programme for children aged 5-11 years to districts and Upazilas from city corporations from Tuesday, with an aim to administer the first doses to more than 10 million minors in three weeks.

Dr Shamsul Haque, member secretary of the COVID-19 vaccine management committee at the Directorate General of Health Services, said on Monday all preparations were made to expand the programme to 427 Upazilas.