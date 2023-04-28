Bangladesh reports 15 new COVID cases, no deaths in a day

The caseload stands at 2,038,185 as the death toll stays unchanged at 29,446
Bangladesh has recorded 15 new cases of COVID-19 in a day, taking the overall tally of infections to 2,038,207.
The death toll from the disease stayed unchanged at 29,446 over the 24-hour period, according to the latest government data released on Friday.
As many as 1,131 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 1.33 percent.
The Dhaka division logged all 15 cases.
Another nine people recovered from the illness nationwide, bringing the total number of recoveries to 2,005,640.
The latest figures put the recovery rate at 98.40 percent and the mortality rate at 1.44 percent.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.