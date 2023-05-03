    বাংলা

    Bangladesh reports 16 new COVID cases, no deaths in a day

    The caseload stands at 2,038,268 as the death toll stays unchanged at 29,446

    Published : 3 May 2023, 11:32 AM
    Updated : 3 May 2023, 11:32 AM

    Bangladesh has recorded 18 new cases of COVID-19 in a day, taking the overall tally of infections to 2,038,268.

    The death toll from the disease stayed unchanged at 29,446 over the 24-hour period, according to the latest government data released on Wednesday.

    As many as 1,459 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 1.23 percent.

    The Dhaka Division logged all 18 cases.

    Another 10 people recovered from the illness nationwide, bringing the total number of recoveries to 2,005,795.

    The latest figures put the recovery rate at 98.41 percent and the mortality rate at 1.44 percent.

    Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

