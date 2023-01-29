    বাংলা

    Bangladesh reports 16 COVID cases in a day with no deaths

    The caseload stands at 2,037,532 as the death toll stays unchanged at 29,442

    News Deskbdnews24.com
    Published : 29 Jan 2023, 10:23 AM
    Updated : 29 Jan 2023, 10:23 AM

    Bangladesh has recorded 16 new cases of COVID-19 in a day, taking the overall tally of infections to 2,037,532.

    The death toll from the disease remained unchanged at 29,442 over the 24-hour period, according to the latest government data released on Sunday.

    As many as 3,531 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 0.45 percent.

    All of the latest cases were reported in the Dhaka division.

    Another 223 people recovered from the illness nationwide, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,992,447.

    The latest figures put the recovery rate at 97.79 percent and the mortality rate at 1.44 percent.

    Globally, over 670.29 million people have been infected by the coronavirus and 6.82 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

    Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

    RELATED STORIES
    Bangladesh reports 10 new COVID cases, 1 death in a day
    Daily virus count: 10 cases, 1 death
    The caseload stands at 2,037,516 as the death toll rises to 29,442
    A syringe and vial are seen in front of a displayed Pfizer logo in this illustration taken Jun 24, 2021.
    EU may pay more for Pfizer COVID shots in return for lower volume
    The talks come amid a global glut of COVID-19 shots
    Bangladesh reports 12 COVID cases in a day with no deaths
    Daily virus count: 12 cases, no deaths
    The caseload stands at 2,037,506 as the death toll stays unchanged at 29,441
    Bangladesh reports 16 COVID cases in a day with no deaths
    Daily virus count: 16 cases, no deaths
    The caseload stands at 2,037,494 as the death toll stays unchanged at 29,441

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher