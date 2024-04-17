Former Daily Star journalist Ashfaqul’s mother wants fair probe into Preeti Urang’s death

The death came as a huge shock for the couple, who were asleep at the time of the accident, and they both surrendered to the law. Ashfaque phoned and informed the police immediately. Later the couple was implicated with death by negligence under the section 304A of the Penal Code, 1860, investigation of which is going on and the police are yet to submit any report.

For the last 71 days, Ashfaque and Tania have been kept behind bars.

However, a statement of 117 citizens of Bangladesh released on April 2 this year over Preeti’s death came to my notice. During investigation these statements tantamount to contempt of Court because it is now subjudice matter.

The said statement condemned what it called the “police inaction” in relation to the case.

About the so called “Police inaction” I would like to say: my son and his wife were taken into police custody within hours of the incident; they were interrogated by police multiple times in about 28 hours in Mohammadpur police station before they were produced before a court around 2:00pm the next day and the court sent them to jail.

They were subsequently interrogated in jail gates and again interrogated for four days while on police remand.

Later, the case was handed over to the Detective Branch of police. The detectives questioned Ashfaque and Tania in their custody and produced in court, which sent them to jail.

As Ashfaque’s mother, I categorically deny the claim made in the said statement that Ashfaque and Tania physically assaulted their househelp. No competent authorities, no investigators, and not even the case filed by Preeti Urang’s family made such a claim. Hence, it is not clear who made such an accusation to the said citizens and on what evidence.