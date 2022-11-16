    বাংলা

    Bangladesh reports 35 new COVID cases, 1 death in a day

    The caseload stands at 2,036,268 as the death toll hits 29,430

    News Deskbdnews24.com
    Published : 16 Nov 2022, 10:36 AM
    Updated : 16 Nov 2022, 10:36 AM

    Bangladesh has recorded 35 cases of COVID-19 in a day, taking the overall tally of infections to 2,036,268.

    The death toll from the disease rose by one to 29,430 over the 24-hour period, according to the latest government data released on Wednesday.

    As many as 3,324 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 1.05 percent.

    Among the eight divisions, Dhaka logged the highest number of cases, with 26 infections.

    Another 86 people recovered from the illness nationwide, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,984,124.

    The latest figures put the recovery rate at 97.44 percent and the mortality rate at 1.45 percent.

    Globally, over 635.92 million people have been infected by the coronavirus and 6.6 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

    Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

    RELATED STORIES
    People do not maintain physical distancing while buying products from a TCB leader on Abdul Goni Road in Dhaka on Thursday, Apr 1, 2021 when Bangladesh reported the highest number of COVID-19 cases in the daily count. Asif Mahmud Ove
    Daily virus count: 29 cases, no deaths
    The caseload rises to 2,036,233 as the death toll stays unchanged at 29,429
    Bangladesh reports 38 new COVID cases, 2 deaths in a day
    Daily virus count: 38 cases, 2 deaths
    The caseload stands at 2,036,204 as the death toll hits 29,429
    A pandemic prevention worker in a protective suit rests in the sun outside an apartment compound that was placed under lockdown as outbreaks of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continue in Beijing, China, Nov 12, 2022.
    Chinese cities report record COVID cases
    The caseload puts authorities under more pressure to quell outbreaks quickly while also trying to reduce the impact on people's lives and on economic activity
    Bangladesh reports 35 COVID cases, 1 death in a day
    Daily virus count: 35 cases, 1 death
    The caseload stands at 2,036,166 as the death toll rises to 29,427

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher