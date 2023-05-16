Bangladesh reports 20 new COVID cases, no deaths in a day

Bangladesh has recorded 20 new cases of COVID-19 in a day, taking the overall tally of infections to 2,038,517.

The death toll from the disease stayed unchanged at 29,446 over the 24-hour period, according to the latest government data released on Tuesday.

As many as 1,079 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 1.85 percent.

Dhaka, with 16 infections, logged the highest number of cases among the eight divisions.