Bangladesh reports 33 new COVID cases, no deaths in a day

Bangladesh has recorded 33 new cases of COVID-19 in a day, taking the overall tally of infections to 2,038,741.

The death toll from the disease stayed unchanged at 29,446 over the 24-hour period, according to the latest government data released on Wednesday.

As many as 798 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 4.14 percent.

With 30 infections, Dhaka logged the highest number of cases among the eight divisions.