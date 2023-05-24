    বাংলা

    Bangladesh reports 33 new COVID cases, no deaths in a day

    The caseload stands at 2,038,741 as the death toll stays unchanged at 29,446

    News Deskbdnews24.com
    Published : 24 May 2023, 11:31 AM
    Updated : 24 May 2023, 11:31 AM

    Bangladesh has recorded 33 new cases of COVID-19 in a day, taking the overall tally of infections to 2,038,741.

    The death toll from the disease stayed unchanged at 29,446 over the 24-hour period, according to the latest government data released on Wednesday.

    As many as 798 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 4.14 percent.

    With 30 infections, Dhaka logged the highest number of cases among the eight divisions.

    Another 27 people recovered from the illness nationwide, bringing the total number of recoveries to 2,006,128.

    The latest figures put the recovery rate at 98.40 percent and the mortality rate at 1.44 percent.

    Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

