    Death toll from Bhashantek gas fire hits 3

    52-year-old Md Liton had suffered burns on two-thirds of his body

    Dhaka Medical College Hospital Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 16 April 2024, 06:16 AM
    Updated : 16 April 2024, 06:16 AM

    Another victim of the Bhahantek gas leak fire in Dhaka has died of their wounds in hospital, taking the death toll from the disaster to three.

    Md Liton, 52, died at the Sheikh Hasina National Burn and Plastic Surgery Institute around 6am on Tuesday, said resident doctor Md Tariqul Islam.

    He had suffered burns on 67 percent of his body.

    Liton’s wife, Surja Banu, had died on Monday. His mother-in-law Meherunnesa died on Saturday.

    Liton and Surja’s three children – Liza, 18, Sujan, 9, and Lamia, 7 – are all currently being treated at the burn institute. All three are in critical condition as well, Dr Tariqul said.

    Six members of the family were burnt after a fire broke out when a gas leak on the ground floor of a building in Bhashantek’s Shyamol Polli early on Friday morning was sparked by the lighting of a mosquito coil, according to SI Naimul Islam Hridoy of Bhashantek Police Station.

