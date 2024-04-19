    বাংলা

    7-year-old dies from burns in Bhashantek fire, taking the death toll from the disaster to 4

    Two other children are still in critical condition after suffering burns in the fire

    Dhaka Medical College Hospital Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 19 April 2024, 05:27 AM
    Updated : 19 April 2024, 05:27 AM

    The youngest of six members of a family burnt by a fire in Mirpur’s Bhashantek has succumbed to her wounds.

    Lamia, 7, died around 6:30am on Friday, taking the death toll from the disaster to four.

    Her two siblings – Liza, 15, and Sujon, 8, - are still receiving treatment at the Sheikh Hasina National Burn and Plastic Surgery Institute for their injuries. Md Tariqul Islam, the resident doctor at the institute, confirmed Lamia’s death and said her two siblings are in critical condition too.

    Lamia had suffered burns on 55 percent of her body.

    The girl’s father Md Liton, 52, mother Surja Banu, 40, and grandmother Meherunnesa, 70, had all died while undergoing treatment at the hospital.

    Six members of the family suffered burn injuries when a mosquito coil sparked a fire on the ground floor of their two-storey home in Bhashantek on Apr 19.

    Police said they believed the mosquito coil ignited gas that had leaked from a pipe and accumulated inside the house.

    RELATED STORIES
    Death toll from Bhashantek gas fire hits 3
    Death toll from Bhashantek gas fire hits 3
    52-year-old Md Liton had suffered burns on two-thirds of his body
    After mother, daughter dies in Bhashantek ‘gas fire sparked by mosquito coil’
    After mother, daughter dies in Bhashantek fire
    As many as six members of the family were burnt in the fire
    Death toll in oil tanker fire rises to 4 as teen worker succumbs to burns
    Death toll in oil tanker fire hits 4
    16-year-old Sakib had left school four months ago to become a transport worker and support his family
    New father succumbs to burn injuries, taking death toll from Gazipur gas fire to 16
    Death toll from Gazipur gas fire hits 16
    24-year-old garment worker Md Lalon leaves behind an infant daughter

    Opinion

    Oil funds turn bullish as Mideast conflict intensifies
    John Kemp
    Western armed forces face recruitment crisis
    Peter Apps
    US manufacturers emerge from slump
    John Kemp
    Echoes of silence: unveiling the Bangladesh genocide
    Tawheed Reza Noor