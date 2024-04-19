7-year-old dies from burns in Bhashantek fire, taking the death toll from the disaster to 4

The youngest of six members of a family burnt by a fire in Mirpur’s Bhashantek has succumbed to her wounds.

Lamia, 7, died around 6:30am on Friday, taking the death toll from the disaster to four.

Her two siblings – Liza, 15, and Sujon, 8, - are still receiving treatment at the Sheikh Hasina National Burn and Plastic Surgery Institute for their injuries. Md Tariqul Islam, the resident doctor at the institute, confirmed Lamia’s death and said her two siblings are in critical condition too.