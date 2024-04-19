7-year-old dies from burns in Bhashantek fire, taking the death toll from the disaster to 4

The youngest of six members of a family burnt by a fire in Mirpur’s Bhashantek has succumbed to her wounds.
Lamia, 7, died around 6:30am on Friday, taking the death toll from the disaster to four.
Her two siblings – Liza, 15, and Sujon, 8, - are still receiving treatment at the Sheikh Hasina National Burn and Plastic Surgery Institute for their injuries. Md Tariqul Islam, the resident doctor at the institute, confirmed Lamia’s death and said her two siblings are in critical condition too.
Lamia had suffered burns on 55 percent of her body.
The girl’s father Md Liton, 52, mother Surja Banu, 40, and grandmother Meherunnesa, 70, had all died while undergoing treatment at the hospital.
Six members of the family suffered burn injuries when a mosquito coil sparked a fire on the ground floor of their two-storey home in Bhashantek on Apr 19.
Police said they believed the mosquito coil ignited gas that had leaked from a pipe and accumulated inside the house.