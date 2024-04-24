    বাংলা

    6 labourers killed, 8 injured as truck falls into Sajek ditch in Rangamati

    The accident occurs in the Nobboi Degree area on Udaypur Road

    Rangamati Correspondent
    Published : 24 April 2024, 02:01 PM
    Updated : 24 April 2024, 02:01 PM

    A truck has fallen into a roadside ditch at Sajek in Rangamati’s Baghaichari, killing at least six labourers and injuring eight others.

    The accident occurred in the Nobboi Degree area on Udaypur Road around 7pm on Wednesday, said Shirin Akter, chief executive or UNO of Baghaichari Upazila administration.

    She could not confirm the names and details of the victims immediately.

