    বাংলা

    Bangladesh reports 207 new COVID cases, 2 deaths in a day

    The caseload stands at 2,034,348 as the death toll hits 29,415

    News Desk
    Published : 24 Oct 2022, 09:59 AM
    Updated : 24 Oct 2022, 09:59 AM

    Bangladesh has recorded 207 cases of COVID-19 in a day, taking the overall tally of infections to 2,034,348.

    The death toll from the disease rose by two to 29,415 over the 24-hour period, according to the latest government data released on Monday.

    As many as 4,454 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 4.65 percent.

    Dhaka logged the highest number of cases among the eight divisions, with 154 infections.

    Another 390 people recovered from the illness nationwide, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,978,306.

    The latest figures put the recovery rate at 97.25 percent and the mortality rate at 1.45 percent.

    Globally, over 627.66 million people have been infected by the coronavirus and 6.57 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

    Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

    RELATED STORIES
    Bangladesh reports 139 new COVID cases, 1 death in a day
    Daily virus count: 139 cases, 1 death
    The caseload stands at 2,034,141 as the death toll hits 29,413
    Will Bangladesh’s COVID vaccination target for children be on time?
    Can govt inoculate children against COVID on time?
    Children are enthusiastically taking the vaccine, but officials say some management complications delayed the process
    File Photo
    Daily virus count: 124 cases, 1 death
    The caseload stands at 2,034,002 as the death toll stays at 29,412
    A military medical staff member prepares a dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in Mexico City, Mexico Dec 27, 2020.
    Pfizer COVID vaccine price hike to boost revenue for years
    Expected price hikes sent shares of rivals Moderna and Novavax surging 9% and 11%, respectively

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher