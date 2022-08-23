    বাংলা

    Bangladesh reports 175 COVID cases in a day, no deaths

    The caseload stands at 2,010,323 while the death toll stays at 29,316

    News Desk
    Published : 23 August 2022, 10:37 AM
    Updated : 23 August 2022, 10:37 AM

    Bangladesh has recorded 175 cases of COVID-19 in a day, taking the overall tally of infections to 2,010,323.

    No fatalities were registered in a 24-hour count and the death toll from the disease remained unchanged at 29,316, according to the latest government data released on Tuesday.

    As many as 4,540 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 3.85 percent.

    Among the eight divisions, Dhaka logged the highest number of cases, with 133 infections.

    Another 329 people recovered from the illness nationwide, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,954,350.

    The latest figures put the recovery rate at 97.22 percent and the mortality rate at 1.46 percent.

    Globally, over 596.76 million people have been infected by the coronavirus and 6.45 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

    Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

