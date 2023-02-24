    বাংলা

    Bangladesh reports 4 new COVID cases, no deaths in a day

    The caseload stands at 2,037,790 as the death toll stays unchanged at 29,445

    News Deskbdnews24.com
    Published : 24 Feb 2023, 11:38 AM
    Updated : 24 Feb 2023, 11:38 AM

    Bangladesh has recorded four new cases of COVID-19 in a day, taking the overall tally of infections to 2,037,790.

    The death toll from the disease stayed unchanged at 29,445 over the 24-hour period, according to the latest government data released on Friday.

    As many as 1,796 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 0.22 percent. Dhaka logged all four cases.

    Another 346 people recovered from the illness nationwide, bringing the total number of recoveries to 2,001,115.

    The latest figures put the recovery rate at 98.20 percent and the mortality rate at 1.44 percent.

    Globally, over 674.80 million people have been infected by the coronavirus and 6.86 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

    Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

    RELATED STORIES
    Bangladesh reports 6 new COVID cases, no deaths in a day
    Daily virus count: 6 cases, no deaths
    The caseload stands at 2,037,786 as the death toll stays unchanged at 29,445
    Test tube labelled "COVID-19 micron variant test positive" is seen in this illustration picture taken January 15, 2022.
    Daily virus count: 7 cases, no deaths
    The caseload stands at 2,037,780 as the death toll stays unchanged at 29,445
    File Photo
    Daily virus count: 9 cases, no deaths
    The caseload stands at 2,037,773 as the death toll stays unchanged at 29,445
    Ghenya Grondin, who first was sick with COVID-19 in March 2020 and has had long COVID ever since, rests on the couch while her five year-old son Theo runs around at their home in Waltham, Massachusetts, US, Dec 16, 2022.
    Infected in the first wave, they navigated long COVID without a roadmap
    People infected later in the pandemic had the benefit of vaccination, which 'protects at least to some degree' from long COVID, according to a Havard pulmonologist

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher