IUB launches Sasheen Center for Multilingual Excellence and Center for Endangered Languages

Independent University, Bangladesh or IUB has launched the Sasheen Centre for Multilingual Excellence SCMLE and the Centre for Endangered Languages CEL.

State Minister for Cultural Affairs KM Khalid inaugurated the two centres during a programme held at the IUB campus in Dhaka on Tuesday, the university said in a statement.

Khalid said, “The Sasheen Center for Multilingual Excellence and the Center for Endangered Languages are being established to enrich not only our mother language, but also foreign languages. Our War of Liberation began with the Language Movement. Our Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman fought for our language.

