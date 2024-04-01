High Court's order will be obeyed, says BUET VC

The vice-chancellor of Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology, Satya Prasad Majumder, says the High Court’s order clearing the way for student politics at the institution will be enforced on campus.

“We have to accept what the court decides. The order of the court is final. We cannot defy it,” said the vice-chancellor following the court’s verdict on Monday.

The bench of Justice Md Khasruzzaman and Justice KM Zahid Sarwar issued the order on Monday.

As a result of the decision, there is no bar to political activities on the campus of BUET, one of the leading engineering universities and academic institutions in the country.