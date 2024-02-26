    বাংলা

    3 Dhaka University BCL leaders among 4 held for ‘torture after abduction’ at Mohsin Hall

    The BCL leaders allegedly confined two men to a room and tortured them to recover a relative’s money

    Dhaka University Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 25 Feb 2024, 06:23 PM
    Updated : 25 Feb 2024, 06:23 PM

    Police have arrested four people, including three leaders of Bangladesh Chhatra League at Dhaka University, on charges of torturing two people at Haji Muhammad Mohsin Hall after abduction.

    The four suspects were sent to court on Sunday after their arrest and rescue of the abductees in the hall on Saturday, Hatirjheel Police Station chief Awlad Hossain said.

    The arrestees are Mohammad Abul Hasan Sayedi, a finance department student and former deputy office secretary of BCL’s Dhaka University unit, Muntasir Hossain, an Islamic studies student and deputy publicity secretary of BCL’s hall unit, Al Shahriar Mahmud Tansen, a marketing student and deputy relief and disaster affairs secretary of the BCL’s hall unit, and Shahabuddin, a relative of Muntasir.


    Shahabuddin had some business transactions with a businessman named Abdul Jalil and now Jalil owes Shahabuddin several hundred thousand taka, according to police and the university authorities.  

    After Shahabuddin sought Muntasir’s help to recover the money, Muntasir and the other students abducted Jalil and his friend Hefaz Uddin from the Hatirjheel area and confined them to a room of the hall in the wee hours of Thursday.

    Police conducted the operation to arrest the suspects after Jalil’s wife Anjuman Akter filed a case.

    “We consider this as an incident of kidnapping,” Proctor Maksudur Rahman said.  

