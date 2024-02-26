3 Dhaka University BCL leaders among 4 held for ‘torture after abduction’ at Mohsin Hall

Police have arrested four people, including three leaders of Bangladesh Chhatra League at Dhaka University, on charges of torturing two people at Haji Muhammad Mohsin Hall after abduction.

The four suspects were sent to court on Sunday after their arrest and rescue of the abductees in the hall on Saturday, Hatirjheel Police Station chief Awlad Hossain said.

The arrestees are Mohammad Abul Hasan Sayedi, a finance department student and former deputy office secretary of BCL’s Dhaka University unit, Muntasir Hossain, an Islamic studies student and deputy publicity secretary of BCL’s hall unit, Al Shahriar Mahmud Tansen, a marketing student and deputy relief and disaster affairs secretary of the BCL’s hall unit, and Shahabuddin, a relative of Muntasir.