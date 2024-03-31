BUET protesters allege insecurity amid tension with BCL

A group of students protesting against Bangladesh Chhatra League’s activities at the Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology have said they are suffering a deep sense of insecurity.

Two representatives of the students read out a statement at a press conference in front of the Shaheed Minar on the campus on Sunday.

They had announced demonstrations for Sunday, demanding expulsion of BCL activist Imtiaz Hossain Rahim who invited central leaders to the campus, but suspended the protests “out of fear over security”, the students said.

They said the campus and the surrounding areas have become “unsafe” for the protesters amid “continuous announcements on loudspeakers, threats via phone, rumours on social media, false tags on students, and publication of students’ names and photos in posters”.

The students said all but one those of the 20th batch refrained from taking term final exams on Sunday, and no student took the term final exams of the 22nd batch on Saturday as part of the protests.