DU student falls unconscious at Chhatra League’s ‘guest room,’ probe panel formed

A student fell unconscious in the excessive heat after he was forced to stand for a long time in a ‘guest room’ at Dhaka University’s Bijoy Ekattor Hall. The hall administration has formed a probe panel to investigate the incident.
The panel has been asked to submit a report within seven working days, said Proctor Abdul Bashir.
Niyamul Islam, a student of the Department of Management Information Systems, fell unconscious around 10pm on Tuesday in the ‘guest room’.
A three-strong probe panel led by resident teacher of the hall Mohammad Shah Miran was formed by the hall administration on Wednesday.
“When a student fell unconscious, we inquired about it. We have already formed a committee and will take necessary action based on their report,” said Proctor Bashir.
Many students who were present at the guest room said that followers of Rabbi Ahmed, organising secretary of the Bijoy Ekattor Hall Chhatra League, compelled the juniors to stand for a long time at the guest room to ‘teach them etiquette.’
Niyamul fell sick due to excessive heat. He told the Chhatra League leaders and activists that he was feeling ill, but they did not allow him to leave. Around 10pm Niyamul fell unconscious and dropped to the floor. Later, his friends took him to the common room and treated him, restoring him to consciousness.
Niyamul declined to speak to the media about the incident.
“This was no political activity. The seniors and juniors gathered after Eid to discuss their holidays,” said Rabbi, organising secretary of the Bijoy Ekattor Hall Chhatra League, when asked about the incident.
“Niyamul fell sick due to the hot weather and his friends gave him coconut water. Then they took him to his room. He didn’t even need to be hospitalised,” he said.