DU student falls unconscious at Chhatra League’s ‘guest room,’ probe panel formed

A student fell unconscious in the excessive heat after he was forced to stand for a long time in a ‘guest room’ at Dhaka University’s Bijoy Ekattor Hall. The hall administration has formed a probe panel to investigate the incident.

The panel has been asked to submit a report within seven working days, said Proctor Abdul Bashir.

Niyamul Islam, a student of the Department of Management Information Systems, fell unconscious around 10pm on Tuesday in the ‘guest room’.