BCL suspends JnU committee after alleged assault on chauffeur of president's son
Jagannath University Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 01 Jul 2022 09:49 PM BdST Updated: 01 Jul 2022 09:49 PM BdST
Bangladesh Chhatra League has suspended its Jagannath University committee after an alleged assault on the chauffeur of President Abdul Hamid's son Riad Ahmed Tushar.
The central committee of the ruling Awami League's student wing announced the decision on Friday without stating a reason.
BCL President Al-Nahean Khan Joy and General Secretary Lekhak Bhattacharjee could not be reached over the phone for comments.
Several other leaders, who wanted to be anonymous, said the alleged incident involving Kaushik Sarkar Samyo, a student of the university's music department, led to the decision.
Kaushik is accused of beating up the driver near Shaheed Syed Nazrul Islam Hall in Wari on Sunday.
The driver, Nazrul Islam, started a case against Kaushik and several others at Wari Police Station on Monday.
Kaushik is known to be a follower of Akhtar Hossain, the general secretary of BCL's JnU unit.
A BCL vice-president, who requested not to be named, said an incident of extortion by the JnU unit activists at Modern Diagnostic Centre in Old Dhaka was also in discussions in the leadership. “Everyone has seen the CCTV footage of the Modern Diagnostic Centre,” he said.
"Ever since Ibrahim Farazi and Akhter Hossain have been made president and general secretary of the new committee, [activists] have started reckless extortion in the Old Dhaka area,” he added.
