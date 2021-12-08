Abrar gave his life for a ‘fear-free campus’. Students now want swift execution of murder verdict

A resident of BUET’s Sher-e-Bangla Hall, Abrar had criticised the government over a water-sharing deal with India on Facebook. He was subsequently taken to the room of a Bangladesh Chhatra League leader on the night of Oct 6, 2019, and murdered.

The incident sparked fury among the university’s students and led the authorities to impose a ban on student politics.

All of the 25 suspects eventually named in the case were BUET students and Chhatra League activists.

A Dhaka court on Wednesday sentenced 20 of them to death, and the five others to life in prison. Three of the accused were tried in absentia.

The students of BUET organised a press conference to give their reaction to the verdict, expressing their hope that the judgment will be upheld until execution.

“We don’t have the fear we had to live in the halls. We don’t feel any pressure now,” said a student.

“Abrar shed his blood, gave his life to present a beautiful BUET campus to us.”

A representative of the students demanded quick arrest of the absconding convicts.

“We think the verdict has reflected our confidence (in the judicial process).”

“We also hope no students or teachers will become the victim of evil practices of politics, and that proper environment for education prevails in every institution,” he said.