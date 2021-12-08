Abrar gave his life for a ‘fear-free campus’. Students now want swift execution of murder verdict
Dhaka University Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 08 Dec 2021 10:21 PM BdST Updated: 08 Dec 2021 10:21 PM BdST
Abrar Fahad gave his life for a ‘campus without fear’, students at the Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology say and demand swift execution of the verdict for his murder.
A resident of BUET’s Sher-e-Bangla Hall, Abrar had criticised the government over a water-sharing deal with India on Facebook. He was subsequently taken to the room of a Bangladesh Chhatra League leader on the night of Oct 6, 2019, and murdered.
The incident sparked fury among the university’s students and led the authorities to impose a ban on student politics.
All of the 25 suspects eventually named in the case were BUET students and Chhatra League activists.
A Dhaka court on Wednesday sentenced 20 of them to death, and the five others to life in prison. Three of the accused were tried in absentia.
The students of BUET organised a press conference to give their reaction to the verdict, expressing their hope that the judgment will be upheld until execution.
“We don’t have the fear we had to live in the halls. We don’t feel any pressure now,” said a student.
“Abrar shed his blood, gave his life to present a beautiful BUET campus to us.”
A representative of the students demanded quick arrest of the absconding convicts.
“We think the verdict has reflected our confidence (in the judicial process).”
“We also hope no students or teachers will become the victim of evil practices of politics, and that proper environment for education prevails in every institution,” he said.
- Abrar gave his life for a ‘fear-free campus’
- KUET expels 9 students over teacher’s death
- Rabindra University teacher Farhana retains job
- 'Tribunal' formed to punish DU teacher for plagiarism
- Rabindra University student 'attempts suicide’ in public
- Fire erupts at DU dormitory
- IUB distributes laptops among faculty members
- Students return to DU halls after 1.5 years
- Abrar gave his life for a ‘fear-free campus’. Students now want swift execution of murder verdict
- KUET expels 9 students, including Chhatra League leader, over professor’s death
- Rabindra University teacher Farhana retains job despite 'forced hair cut' scandal
- 'Tribunal' formed to punish DU teacher for plagiarising PhD thesis
- Rabindra University student attempts suicide as demand for teacher’s removal goes unmet
- Fire erupts at Dhaka University’s Sufia Kamal Hall
Most Read
- Court sentences 20 to death, 5 to life in prison for murder of BUET student Abrar Fahad
- Gen Bipin Rawat, chief of India’s defence staff, dies in helicopter crash
- Murad Hassan is sacked from cabinet and Awami League. What else awaits him?
- 'He deserves it': Actress Mahiya Mahi relieved by Murad Hassan's sacking after audio leak
- Eight people in Pandora Papers used Bangladesh address to open firms in tax haven
- Police open probe into DU student’s complaint against Murad
- James, Miles demand Tk 100m from Banglalink in copyright cases
- Sacked state minister Murad Hassan loses Awami League post too
- 3 children among 4 killed in Nilphamari train accident
- ‘It’s very safe’: Experts baffled by the crash of military helicopter that carried India’s chief of defence staff